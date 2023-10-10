Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.23. 293,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,992. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
