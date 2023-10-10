Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.23. 293,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,992. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.