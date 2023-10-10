Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 378,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 337,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

