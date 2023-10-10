Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.50

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.77), with a volume of 555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.78).
Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.44. The firm has a market cap of £112.52 million, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.
