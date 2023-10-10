Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 8.9% Higher

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.69. 86,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 138,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -110.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 54.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,560,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after buying an additional 550,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

