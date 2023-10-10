Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises about 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $932,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. 103,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,561. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

