Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of First Hawaiian worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 121,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

