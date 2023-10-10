Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 39,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.95 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.