Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,704. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

