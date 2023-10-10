Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.78 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 1,794,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

