Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.36 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 227,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

MHK traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.92. 181,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

