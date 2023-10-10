Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 213.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

