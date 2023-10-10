Olstein Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. 3,658,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,431. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

