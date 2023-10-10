Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE WGO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.