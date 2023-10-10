Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 5,223,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,013,165. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

