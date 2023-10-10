Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $78.69

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.69, but opened at $81.67. Omega Flex shares last traded at $80.49, with a volume of 1,464 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OFLX

Omega Flex Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 19.46%.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 49.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omega Flex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Omega Flex by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.