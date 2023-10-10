Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.34

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 541244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

