Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

BKNG traded up $40.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,050.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,829.66. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

