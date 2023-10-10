Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.55. 3,687,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,905. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.27 and its 200-day moving average is $393.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

