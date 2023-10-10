Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,297 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.84. 5,736,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,508. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

