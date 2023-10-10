Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,030,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,603,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

