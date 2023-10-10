Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 12,743,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,338,059. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.