Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 150,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 65,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.71. 1,166,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.