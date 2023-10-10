Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.