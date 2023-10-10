Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.03. The company had a trading volume of 687,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.