Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,579 shares of company stock worth $142,087,532 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.85. 2,188,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,821. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

