Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.26. 341,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,793. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $454.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

