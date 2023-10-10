Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $861.95. The company had a trading volume of 707,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $854.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $355.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.