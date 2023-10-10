Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.43. 1,450,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,370. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $377.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.29.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

