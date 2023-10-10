Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 209,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 2,033,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,118. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

