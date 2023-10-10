Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $151.00. 1,457,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

