Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.96. 1,142,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

