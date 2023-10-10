Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,593,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 264,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 189,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. 1,608,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

