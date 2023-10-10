Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,422,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

