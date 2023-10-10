Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

