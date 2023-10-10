Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 89,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 54,994 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 179,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,193,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.3% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.0% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 368,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.91. 33,225,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,534,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

