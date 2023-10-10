Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $352,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

