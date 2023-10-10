Opsens (TSE:OPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.85

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 2104592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Opsens Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$326.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.54.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Opsens had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of C$13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

