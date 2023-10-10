Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

