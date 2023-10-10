Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 32,953 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NOC opened at $471.61 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.