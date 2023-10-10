Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN) Insider Philip Kotze Purchases 63,000,000 Shares

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kotze purchased 63,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,197,000.00 ($767,307.69).
Orion Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Orion Minerals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Minerals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.