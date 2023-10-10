Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN) Insider Philip Kotze Purchases 63,000,000 Shares

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kotze purchased 63,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,197,000.00 ($767,307.69).

Orion Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Orion Minerals Company Profile

Orion Minerals Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and South Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, nickel, silver, and cobalt, as well as platinum group metals elements. Its flagship project is the Prieska copper-zinc project located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

