Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,641 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 8.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,681 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

