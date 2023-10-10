Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,260,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 58,213,074 shares.The stock last traded at $17.89 and had previously closed at $17.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

