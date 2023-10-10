Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

