Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

PANW stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,587. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.29 and a 200 day moving average of $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

