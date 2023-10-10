Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 40530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Pan Global Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

