Papa John’s International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,759 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 302% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,433 put options.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. 193,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Bank of America increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Papa John’s International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.