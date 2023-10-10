Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 264,035 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,035 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.31% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 834,330 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,607 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

