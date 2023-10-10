Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 525 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

