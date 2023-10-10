Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $321,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $13,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 165.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 470,329 shares during the period.

TQQQ traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 54,960,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,048,367. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

