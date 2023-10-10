Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,504 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NIO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,777,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,313,176. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

